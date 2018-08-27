Karlie Kloss ends Taylor Swift rift rumors at celeb-packed Nashville show, plus more news

Friends again?

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour swung through her adopted hometown of Nashville over the weekend, drawing a slew of stars. Among them was Taylor's onetime bestie, Karlie Kloss, whose presence in the VIP section helped tamp down rumors the two are no longer pals. "No one puts on a show like @taylorswift...#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you," Karlie wrote alongside a selfie of the pair -- the first such selfie to surface in nearly two years, according to E! News. Rumors Taylor and Karlie were on the outs began when Karlie's name was missing from a T-shirt Taylor wore in her "Look What You Made Me Do" video that featured the names of her famous friends. Fans quickly noticed Karlie's name hadn't made it onto the garment. This summer, Karlie spent some time on a yacht with Taylor's ex, Harry Styles, which refueled the rumors. (Karlie has denied there was a feud brewing in an interview with the New York Times.) Other celebs who joined Taylor for the show at Nissan Stadium included Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who performed Taylor's tribute to Tim, "Tim McGraw," as well as Nicole Kidman, who brought her daughters to the concert, where they met Taylor backstage. "I first came to this city in search of a record deal when I was 11!" Taylor later wrote on social media. "I'm just as enamored by being here now all these years later. Thanks for an unforgettable night."

