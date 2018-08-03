Mel B's promises of a Spice Girls reunion are infuriating one of her "girl power" sisters, according to a new report.

The Sun's Bizarre column quoted a source who indicated that Victoria Beckham is sick and tired of Mel's reunion claims on TV.

"Victoria was always up for a catch-up and the prospect of a celebration of the band's work, but going out on the road for concerts was never something she agreed to," a source told the British publication. "Every time Mel makes promises to the fans it leaves Victoria looking like a killjoy who is stopping it from happening and that just isn't fair. Live shows were very much something Mel and Geri [Halliwell] wanted to push for, but Mel keeps saying it in public."

Just a few weeks ago, Mel said the girl group was "for sure" getting back together for a tour that would start "this year."

"There's one that's been a bit difficult. But I'm hoping she's going to get roped in," Mel said on "Loose Women," refusing to say who she was talking about, although the show hosts assumed she was referring to the one-time Posh Spice. There have rumors in the past that Victoria wants no part of a reunion.

"Victoria's been fuming over suggestions that she is holding up a reunion tour or comeback shows, and she is pointing the finger at Mel for building up fans' hopes falsely," the source said. "She is communicating with Mel through email, and not phone. And she just tries to get Geri and the other girls [Emma Bunton and Mel C] to make Mel calm down in her public announcements."

The report indicates that Mel and Victoria haven't seen each other in person since the group met up with their original manager, Simon Fuller, in February at Geri's home.

"Their relationship is in a bad place. Victoria and her team see Mel as a loose cannon, who just says anything about the Spices, true or not, to get attention," the source said. "The problem is that anything that is talked about in private could go public by Mel — and that can be problematic."