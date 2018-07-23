The Spice Girls will "definitely" be reuniting in 2018, according to Mel B.

For years, fans have been clamoring for the "Girl Power" group to get back together on tour, and there was even a report earlier this year that claimed the women were planning a United States and United Kingdom tour.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

While appearing on Loose Talk on July 23, Mel was asked if the group was getting back together. She said, "Definitely, we are getting back together. For sure we are getting back together. In fact, I'm seeing Geri [Halliwell] a little bit later on today. We're sisters at the end of the day, and what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant journey. We're together."

There have been persistent rumors that Victoria Beckham would not be a part of the reunion.

"There's one that's been a bit difficult. But I'm hoping she's going to get roped in," Mel said, refusing to say who she was talking about, although the show hosts assumed she was referring to the one-time Posh Spice.

And, the reunion is likely to happen sooner than you think.

"We're going to start this year, then go on until next year - and then hopefully the year after that if it's got anything to do with me," Mel said.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Chatter of a possible reunion reached a new level last February after the women met up with their original manager, Simon Fuller, at Geri London home.

Many wondered if the meeting was to discuss a reunion. TMZ said at the time that that meeting was for "rough planning," and the goal was a world tour that would kick off in late summer.