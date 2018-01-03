Is Taylor Swift on the outs with her longtime bestie Karlie Kloss? The singer's fans certainly seem to think so, and they think the model shaded Taylor, too.

This one takes some explaining.

On Jan. 1, Karlie took to Instagram to share a video from LOVE magazine's Advent Calendar series, which features models exercising. In Karlie's case, she was playing basketball. She captioned the post with the words "Swish swish," which is the name of Katy Perry's song that's rumored to be about Taylor (and we all know about the bad blood between Taylor and Katy).

The caption didn't stay up long before Taylor's army of fans questioned the post. Karlie quickly changed it to read "Nothing but net," but that did little to quell the speculation.

"Karlie knew that caption would cause drama," one person wrote. "I love you karlie and i know taylor is your ride or die. But making that caption when obviously you know about the feud is kinda asking for it. Meh," another said.

Others simply wondered if it was just a simple slip of the fingers as they expressed hope that the friendship wasn't done.

Maybe it's all much ado about nothing. On Dec. 13, Karlie did publicly wish Taylor happy birthday, however the message was much more muted than past birthday shootouts.

Happy happy birthday @taylorswift! 💫 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:09am PST

"Happy happy birthday @taylorswift!," she captioned a selfie of themselves. Keep in mind that in 2016, Karlie wrote, "Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister and partner in crime. Can't wait to celebrate together very soon."

Over the months, there has been some speculation that a fallout may have occurred when Taylor declined to appear on the model's Freeform show "Movie Night With Karlie." At the time, The Blast said that Taylor cited "scheduling issues" as a reason for not appearing.

Kaylor, as fans dubbed them, has not been pictured publicly together since late 2016.