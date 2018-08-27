Aretha Franklin dies from pancreatic cancer and more ICYMI news for August

R.I.P.

Days after multiple reports indicated that Aretha Franklin was gravely ill, the Queen of Soul passed away on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer. She was 76. As expected, tributes poured in honoring the legend. Former President Barack Obama, who shared a special bond with Aretha, wrote, "Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade -- our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace." President Donald Trump called her "a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice." Diana Ross tweeted, "I'm sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin." John Legend called her "the greatest vocalist I've ever known." After news of her declining health got out, Aretha received visits from Stevie Wonder and the Rev. Jesse Jackson at her Detroit home. She reportedly had no will, so her four children will split her estate evenly.

