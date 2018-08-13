Robin Wright secretly married her beau Clement Giraudet over the weekend, according a new report out of France.

Vogue Paris reported that Robin married on Aug. 11 and wore a "bohemian lace wedding dress."

It's not completely confirmed where the "House of Cards" actress and the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager tied the knot, but most suspect it was in southern France.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

On Aug. 12, Robin's daughter Dylann Penn shared a video of guests dancing at a wedding party, many of whom donned bohemian-style clothing. According to her Instagram, she was at La Roche-sur-le-Buis, which is in southeastern France.

Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃 A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

"Weddin vibes," she captioned the video.

A photo shared by a Robin Wright fan club Instagram page shows the award-winning star and her man embracing in what appears to be the same place Dylan's video was filmed.

"Best Wishes for the most beautiful couple! ❤️Congratulations 💕💕 All The Best!😘😍 #foreverlove #bestcouple #lovebird #wedding #robinwright," the caption said.

Robin and Clement were first linked in late 2017 after they were photographed at a soccer game in France. Later, they reportedly went on a romantic ski trip together in Lake Tahoe, California.

Getty Images

The couple has been very low-key about their romance.

In late December, a source spoke to People of Clement, saying, "He's handsome, charming and athletic."