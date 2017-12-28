Oui oui, mon ami!

Robin Wright, 51, has been romantically linked to a hot younger Frenchman named Clement Giraudet.

According to Page Six, the lovebirds are spending the holiday shacked up in Tahoe City, California.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

They're reportedly staying together at a fancy ski resort and hitting the slopes at Squaw Valley.

And, this isn't just a winter fling type of thing because, according to the insider, Clement has been staying at Robin's home when he's in Los Angeles, too.

So, who exactly is this handsome fellow?

Clement, as it turns out, is a pretty big deal. He works for the luxury fashion brand, Saint Laurent, in charge of all worldwide VIP relations.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he got a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the EDC Paris Business School and interned at Longchamp and Christian Dior Couture before landing a job as the assistant store director for Balmain and then Saint Laurent.

Looks and brains, oh my!

Robin was first spotted with the Parisian hunk back in September at the UEFA Champions League match in Paris, sitting alongside the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, as well as supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Though he was just labeled a "mystery man" at the time, Clement was close enough with Robin to tag along to the game with her son, Hopper Penn, 24.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

In 2010, the "House of Cards" actress divorced Sean Penn after 14 rocky years of marriage and two children: Dylan, 26 and Hopper.

Robin was then engaged to "Hell or High Water" actor Ben Foster -- twice -- before calling it quits in 2015.

It just so happens that Ben, 37, was also quite a bit younger than her.

Age is just a number anyways!