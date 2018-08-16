Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing divorce battle has been making headlines all summer as they battle over time with their six kids and money and child support issues.

Now comes a new report that claims that nearly two years after she filed for divorce, the actress is continuing to "drive a wedge" between the children and their father, sources tell TMZ.

Angelina -- who's long sought sole custody while Brad's asked the court for joint custody -- has not blocked her estranged husband from seeing Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, this summer, sources tell TMZ.

But sources with knowledge of the custody case tell TMZ that, despite orders handed down by a judge in June instructing her to help repair the kids' relationship with Brad and stop interfering in their interactions, Angelina is still exerting her influence over the kids "and it's been effective," the site writes.

Sources tell TMZ that Brad is, "having trouble connecting with his children... some of whom don't even want to see him." TMZ further claims that Angelina has influenced their three sons the most, while their three girls "are more open toward Brad," the site explains.

The Blast revealed on Aug. 15 that the former couple are awaiting the court's decision on a more permanent custody order but in the meantime, Angelina has been instructed to let Brad see the kids on a more regular basis. She was ordered to recently return the kids to Los Angeles, where she and Brad both have homes (she'd had the children with her in England where she was shooting "Maleficent 2").

Ahead of their next court hearing on Aug. 21, Angie has to let Brad have at least "four hours every other day on school days and 12 hours every other day on non-school days."

In June, The Blast and other outlets obtained court papers revealing that a judge had warned Angie that she was in danger of losing custody if she didn't help promote the kids' relationship with Brad. The judge said that "not having a relationship with their father is harmful" to the children and that "it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother." The judge also made clear that Brad, who was given a detailed custody schedule through the summer, should get unrestricted and unmonitored cell phone access to the kids.

But Angelina's behavior, TMZ reports, has still had "a significant impact on his ability to restore his relationship with them."