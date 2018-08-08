People who know Brad Pitt are denying his ex Angelina Jolie's new claims that he's shirked his financial obligations to their kids.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for J/P HRO Gala

On Aug. 7, one of Angelina's new lawyers filed court papers claiming that Brad has failed to pay "meaningful child support" for their six children over the nearly two years that the actress and Brad have been separated. The lawyer also revealed that the former couple have had an "informal arrangement" for Brad to pay the kids' expenses, but alleged that Brad has failed to "regularly sustain" that for "over a year and a half," which is leading Angelina to ask a judge for a formal support order as well as retroactive payments.

Hours later, people clearly in Brad's camp told Page Six and TMZ that those claims are false.

One friend told Page Six that Brad has, in fact, been paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a month. Specifically, insiders tell Page Six, the star has forked over "millions for therapists" for the family, paid for their travel expenses and covered round-the-clock bodyguards for Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Mehdi Taamallah / Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The divorce case has been held in front of a private judge to keep it out of the press. But [Angelina] filed [the papers on Tuesday] in L.A. Superior Court knowing that it would go public and that [Brad] would be made out to be a deadbeat dad -- which he isn't," the friend told the New York Post's gossip column.

Another friend also insisted to Page Six, "Brad has completely lived up to his commitments as far as child support and will continue to do so."

TMZ further reports that Brad has paid his estranged wife millions since she filed for divorce in September 2016, at which point she asked the court for sole custody of their brood (Brad is seeking joint custody).

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

According to sources familiar with the situation, TMZ explains, Brad and Angelina indeed had an informal agreement. But Brad has given her "way, way more" than what he initially agreed to pay, TMZ reports.

TMZ's sources also said that Angelina's claim that Brad hasn't paid "meaningful" child support is "a joke" and insist proof will be presented that contradicts what's in her lawyer's latest filing.