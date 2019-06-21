Lance Bass will fill Lisa Vanderpump's shoes and officiate the Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding next week, according to a new report.

Lisa was set to officiate the wedding of the "Vanderpump Rules" lovebirds, but is now likely to miss the wedding all together following the death of her mother.

"Lance Bass was asked to officiate the wedding due to Lisa having to fly back to the UK to deal with her family matters," a source told E! News. "Lisa has told Jax and Brittany that it's unlikely she will attend their wedding and arranged for Lance to fulfill the duties."

The former NSYNC'er is said to be "really excited and gladly agreed to help everyone out."

Jax has previously revealed that the couple will wed on June 29 in Brittany's home state of Kentucky.

While it's not completely set in stone that Lisa will skip the nuptials, it's widely expected that she'll be absent following the "challenging" loss of her beloved mother.

"Lisa is an incredibly strong woman, and she will return to 'Vanderpump Rules,' her businesses and her charity work, but she knows she needs to take a step back for the moment and mourn," the source told E! News.

Filming of Lisa's reality TV show has reportedly been put on hold while she attends to family matters.

The death comes 14 months after her brother, Mark Vanderpump, died of an alleged drug overdose. Lisa, her rep told People magazine, is "devastated and shocked" by the death.