Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi, her Italian ex-husband, have split… again.

"I am once again a single woman," she told Page Six. "I have the freedom to do what I want, with whomever I want to, and I can afford my lifestyle."

President Trump's ex-wife and Rossano dated for six years before marrying in 2008 at a lavish ceremony. They split and divorced a year later, but eventually reconciled.

"The relationship just ran its course," Ivana said. "Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and St-Tropez, and he has to work."

She added, "The long-distance relationship really doesn't work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable."

Ivana, 70, and President Trump share three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka. The Italian model was Ivana's fourth husband. Now, though, she's done being a bride.

"I don't want to get married again," she said. "I'm done. You get married because you want a family. I have three kids and grandkids. I just want to be free and go where I want to go with whoever I want. I want to be a free woman.

"I don't want to date. I like to have companions, and I have plenty of men who take me for lunches and dinners and balls or charity events," she continued. "I don't want to be attached."

If you think Ivana is mourning the split, you'd be wrong. She's actually headed to St-Tropez for the summer.

"I am going to have a fabulous summer," she said.

Page Six asked Rossano about the split, to which he replied, "Think whatever you want to think…Ivana is always family for me."

He added that Ivana has a "good heart … we are super close. I have good respect for her."