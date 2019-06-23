To say that rock star Alice Cooper is devoted to his wife would be an understatement.

The Godfather of Shock Rock, 71, has revealed to Britain's Mirror that he and his wife of more than four decades, Sheryl Goddard, 61, are so in love with one another and so unwilling to be parted that they've entered into a death pact.

"We've made a pact -- there is no way of surviving without each other," he said. "I couldn't live without her. We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other. Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together."

The "School's Out" singer, who spoke to the Mirror to promote some upcoming tour dates in Britain as well as new music with his supergroup the Hollywood Vampires, gushed about his love in the interview. "I've been married 43 years to the greatest girl in the world. We have never cheated on each other," he said of his dancer wife, whom he met when she auditioned to join his band's stage show in 1975. (Sheryl reportedly filed for divorce in 1983 when Alice's drinking issues got out of control, but they reconciled when he got sober.)

"She dances better now than she did in 1975. You would think people would want to get away from the wives but she is my best friend," he added. "And there is no way of surviving without each other."

Hopefully, their pact won't be tested anytime soon. The "No More Mr. Nice Guy" singer has longevity in his family -- his beloved mother, Ella Mae Furnier, is 96. "She's indestructible. It must be in the genes," Alice told the Mirror.

"I'm 71 and weigh the same I did when I was 30. I've got that body that doesn't get exhausted. I don't smoke. I haven't had a drink for 37 years. I'm the only one in the band that doesn't get sick. I cut out sugar and I drink a lot of Diet Cokes. Maybe they are keeping me well," he quipped. "And the two-hour stage show is your aerobic [activity]."

He also hasn't done cocaine since the '70s, he added. "I lived [in Los Angeles] during the great cocaine blizzard. I didn't know one person that didn't do cocaine. It was a period of your life that you got through and then never touched it again," he said.

Alice (real name: Vincent Damon Furnier) also stays young by chasing after his 4-year-old grandkids when he's not on the road. The boys, Riot and Falcon, belong to Alice and Sheryl's son, Dash, and his, wife Morgan. (Alice and Sheryl are also parents to daughters Calico Cooper and Sonora Rose).

The rock star said his grandsons understand that his onstage persona is very different from how he is at home. "I have twin grandsons," he explained. "They see Alice Cooper the character and they know it's the character I play. They say, 'You play a monster, but you are not really a monster, Grandad.'"