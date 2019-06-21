Chris Pratt is getting seriously loved on by his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on his 40th birthday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, the new bride shared a collage of images with her husband from the past year that showed them in different scenarios, including biking, golfing and even doing face masks.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you," she wrote. "You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"

Chris has actually been feeling the love from Katherine all week, as she gushed over him on Sunday to wish him a happy Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you," she captioned a shot of Chris with his 6-year-old son Jack.

Truthfully, Chris may be having the best month ever, as she and Katherine tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 8. People magazine said the location was filled with greenery and flowers.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional," Katherine wrote on Instagram on June 9 alongside a picture of the married couple after the nuptials. "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Chris posted the same picture, writing, "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."