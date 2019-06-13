Chris Pratt marries Katherine Schwarzenegger, plus more celeb love life news for early June 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early June 2019, starting with this couple... After about a year of dating -- and less than five months after they announced their engagement -- Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. (It's where her great-uncle, John F. Kennedy, honeymooned with wife Jackie.) Guests included the bride's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, siblings Patrick, Christopher and Christina, the groom's 6-year-old son, Jack, with first wife Anna Faris, and close friends including Chris's "Parks and Recreation" co-star Rob Lowe. The next day, the couple -- who both wore Giorgio Armani for their nuptials -- shared near-identical Instagram posts along with a wedding photo: "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives..." they wrote, adding, "This morning we feel nothing but blessed." Days later, a source told People magazine that the newlyweds "can't wait to expand their family as soon as possible."

