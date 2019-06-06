Just days after being anointed the richest female musician in the world, Rihanna has traveled abroad with her billionaire boyfriend.

Talk about a couple both rich and rich in love!

On Wednesday, The Shade Room published photos of Rihanna and Hassan Jameel cuddling while hanging on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Some reports indicate they were hanging out with his family.

Rihanna and Hassan, a Saudi businessman, have been dating since 2017.

The images show the couple enjoying a boat ride on the scenic water and later grabbing lunch. In one photo, Rihanna laughs with her arm wrapped around a woman reported to his her beau's sister.

As the images emerged, a source told The Hollywood Life, "Rihanna's very much in love with Hassan; she's found her Prince Charming. They've been seeing each other for more than two years now, and she seems very happy. If he were to pop the question tomorrow, she'd say yes. She's crazy for him."

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The couple, the source said, spends a lot of time together, but do so fairly discreetly.

"He avoids attention like the plague, and that's one of the things that really sealed the deal for Rihanna," the spruce said. "Rihanna is as independent of a woman as one could possibly be, but she admires Hassan for how strong of a person he is not only to her but to everyone he interacts with. He truly makes her feel so special, and she knows she doesn't have to change around him."