Joey Fatone files for divorce from his wife of nearly 15 years, plus more news

Joey Fatone files for divorce from his wife of nearly 15 years

Over the weekend, NSYNC singer Joey Fatone told Us Weekly he was "separated" from his high school sweetheart, Kelly Baldwin, and "going through a divorce." It turns out the divorce filing is relatively fresh. According to Page Six, Joey, 42, filed for divorce from his wife, also 42, on May 13. A few years back, Brides.com reported Joey and Kelly, a screenwriter, married in 2004 on New York's Long Island. The couple reportedly said "I do" before a huge guest list including Justin Timberlake, J.C. Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, Jamie Lynn Siegler and Nia Vardalos, all of whom were later treated to a performance by Smash Mouth. Joey and Kelly went on to have two daughters, Briahna Joely, now 18, and Kloey Alexandria, 9. But rift rumors began to circulate by 2013. Joey denied there were any problems at the time. By 2015, though, social media photos on Izabel Araujo's platforms indicated Joey had moved on and the two were dating.

