Teddy Geiger is engaged!

Phillip Faraone / WireImage

The transgender singer announced on Instagram that she and "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire are getting hitched.

"Which is why... When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire," Teddy wrote along with photos of her in bed showing off her engagement ring.

She added another one with a close up of the ring.

"My mom said I had to post another one of the ring cuz it's so pretty…," Teddy wrote.

Emily also shared the images of Teddy in her post-engagement glow.

"#shesaidyes 😍💍 ...& she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today," Emily wrote. "My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. 😍❤️"

It's not know how long the "For You I Will" singer and Emily have been dating, but Teddy's rep confirmed the romance in September.

Teddy announced on Instagram in 2017 that she was transitioning from male to female.