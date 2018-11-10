Teddy Geiger and actress girlfriend are engaged -- see the ring
Teddy Geiger is engaged!
The transgender singer announced on Instagram that she and "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire are getting hitched.
"Which is why... When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire," Teddy wrote along with photos of her in bed showing off her engagement ring.
She added another one with a close up of the ring.
"My mom said I had to post another one of the ring cuz it's so pretty…," Teddy wrote.
Emily also shared the images of Teddy in her post-engagement glow.
"#shesaidyes 😍💍 ...& she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today," Emily wrote. "My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. 😍❤️"
It's not know how long the "For You I Will" singer and Emily have been dating, but Teddy's rep confirmed the romance in September.
Teddy announced on Instagram in 2017 that she was transitioning from male to female.
