Teddy Geiger and her girlfriend, "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire, have split up and called off their engagement, according to a report.

A source told Page Six, "They are over… [they] will not get back together."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Instagram followers began questioning the duo's relationship status after Teddy and Emily stopped appearing in each other's social media photos. Plus, they stopped following each other, a modern-day telltale sign that they were on the outs.

According to Page Six, Teddy and Emily were last photographed together on March 27 at the Canadian Screen Awards.

In November, the transgender singer announced her engagement.

"When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire," Teddy, who sang the 2006 hit "For You I Will (Confidence)," captioned a photo of her heart-shaped ring, in an image posted to Instagram.

Emily also shared the images of Teddy in her post-engagement glow.

"#shesaidyes 😍💍 ...& she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today," Emily wrote. "My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. 😍❤️"

Teddy announced on Instagram in 2017 that she was transitioning from male to female.