Robert De Niro and his ex wife are quietly battling over custody of their 7-year-old daughter, and they're expected in court next week to present their cases.

The famed actor filed for divorce from Grace Hightower in mid-December 2018. In the filing, Robert asked a judge for visitation with his daughter, Helen Grace, whom he and Grace welcomed via a surrogate in 2011.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six noted that the "Meet The Parents" star filed for divorce under the names "Anonymous v. Anonymous." In 2006, an appeals court said the anonymous captions should be used "sparingly" and to protect the "health and welfare" of children.

Court records showed that Robert wanted the divorce to be hush hush and his estranged wife didn't object.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six reported in November that Robert and his wife of more than 20 years were calling it quits.

"They are not living together at this time," one pal said. Another added, "De Niro and Grace are breaking up. He's been at a few things since the very end of the summer without her -- and rumor has it they are done."

The duo, who tied the knot in 1997 after 10 years of coupledom, came close to throwing in the towel once before: The actor filed for divorce back in 1999. But the pair, who also have a 20-year-old son, reconciled and renewed their wedding vows in 2004.