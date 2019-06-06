Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly headed for a split, plus more celeb love life new for early June 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early June 2019, starting with this comely couple... The trouble started on June 3 when Page Six reported that, according to a source, Bradley Cooper's relationship with Irina Shayk is "hanging by a thread." Said the insider, "Because of their daughter, they keep trying. … Things are not good. Neither one is happy. … They couldn't break up when he was doing promotion for 'A Star is Born,' but who knows what will happen now?" (The duo -- who welcomed a daughter, Lea, in early 2017 -- weathered breakup rumors in late 2018 while Bradley was in the midst of his work obligations for the musical drama.) Three days later, E! News reported that, according to their source, things have been up and down for the actor-director and the model for a while: "Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what's best," said the source. "They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy. … They've spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off. … They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way." Later that same day, The Sun reported that the Russian beauty moved out of the home that she and the Oscar nominee shared in the Los Angeles area. "Things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way. They haven't been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place," said a source, adding that "it's not looking like there's much long left for the two of them together." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Celeb splits of 2019