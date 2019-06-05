Years ago, a young Taylor Swift made headlines when she told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that Joe Jonas dumped her over the phone following a brief romance in 2008.

"When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," Taylor said. "I looked at the call log, it was 27 seconds. That's got to be a record."

Fast-forward to May 2019 when an older and wiser Taylor visited Ellen's show again and admitted that she regretted calling Joe out like that. Asked about the most rebellious thing she'd done as a teen, Taylor told Ellen, "Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there."

Now, during an appearance on Britain's "Lorraine" show, as reported by ELLE, Joe has revealed how his ex's pseudo-apology made him feel. "It did feel nice," the Jonas Brother -- who just married "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner last month in Las Vegas -- told interviewer Dan Wootton of hearing Taylor, who's been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2016, explain her regret.

"It's something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like, I've moved on," Joe added. "I'm sure Taylor's moved on, and it feels nice, and we're all friends, and it's all good. We were so young."

MailOnline reported that Joe and Nick also opened up about starting families with their new brides (big brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas already has two girls with his wife of nine years, Danielle).

Joe said he'd "love" to have kids in the near future and Nick, who married actress Priyanka Chopra in India in December, explained, "Me and Priyanka are still newly married so I think we're taking it day by day, but we want to build a family together for sure."

"It's in the cards at some point," Nick added. "It's been an incredible first nearly six months of marriage and every day is a learning experience."

All three Jonas Brothers members just stepped out with their glamorous wives and their loving parents to celebrate the premiere of their new Amazon Prime Video documentary, "Chasing Happiness," on June 3.