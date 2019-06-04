It was a family affair for the Jonas Brothers on June 3 as Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated the release of their new documentary, "Chasing Happiness," which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kevin and wife Danielle Jonas, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December, kissed and cuddled as they posed for photographers outside Los Angeles's Regency Bruin Theatre before the film's premiere.

Actress Sophie Turner, who wed Joe in a Las Vegas wedding chapel after the Billboard Music Awards in May, stood proudly by her new husband's side as photographers' flashes popped off.

And Nick and actress wife Priyanka Chopra, who wed in India last December, gave serious face to the cameras as they hit the red carpet joined at the hip.

People magazine reports that after the screening, the band of brothers -- who also celebrated with their parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas -- performed for their guests at the afterparty, delivering old and new hits including "Burnin' Up" and "S.O.S." as well as "Sucker" and "Cool." Joe even gave a shout-out to their "beautiful wives" from the stage, People revealed.

The new movie chronicles everything from the Jonas Brothers' beginnings and tumultuous 2013 breakup to their reunion and relationships.

In a story rounding up the biggest revelations in the documentary, ETOnline reports on how discovering their appreciation for the opposite sex influenced the brothers' relationships with one another. "I think my brothers and I became the closest when we found a common ground beyond music and family -- girls," Nick admits in the film, according to ETOnline.

"When I was in high school, I couldn't get a date no matter how much I tried. I could not get a date," Kevin confesses. "After Disney Channel plays our ['Year 3000'] music video, life immediately changes as a teenager for me. Me and Joe were, like, wing-manning each other constantly."

Nick's young romance with Miley Cyrus, which began after the band guest starred on her Disney show, "Hannah Montana," was a big deal for the youngest member of the group. "That changed girls for Nick forever," Kevin says in the doc. "When he met Miley, I think that kid's head exploded."

Adds Nick, as reported by ETOnline: "I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like. For the first time, I was asking them questions that only a younger brother can ask their older brothers."

Both Joe and Nick reveal in the film that the silver lining of the band's split -- which Nick admits he caused -- is that they were able to grow and open up and find true love.

"In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner," Joe says in the movie. "The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person. And, ultimately, made me a better brother."

Explains Nick, "The time apart was necessary. I was able to pursue different creative avenues and experiment with life in a way I never could before... And it led me to find something even greater than I could ever imagine: Love. And this love has changed my life forever."

Kevin, who in the movie also opens up about being bullied as a child, reveals he too focused on love after his band broke up. "We all spent time apart, truly coming into our own. I focused on my family. On being the best husband and father that I could be," he says in the doc, referring to his daughters with Danielle, Alena and Valentina.