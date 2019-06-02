Christina Milian has recently gushed about how happy she is with her beau Matt Pokora, but is she secretly engaged?

On Saturday, the singer was pictured on her way to dinner in West Hollywood, California, while sporting a very telling accessory: a diamond ring.

Christina, 37, smiled for the cameras as her jewelry — with rested on her ring finger, no less — glistened.

The singers rep, however, told the Mail Online that she is not engaged and was merely wearing a stack of rings.

The "Dip It Low" singer has been dating Matt for two years, and they recently moved in together in Los Angeles.

Christina recently gushed about Matt, who's a big star in France, to Hollywood Life, saying, "I'm really happy with the type of person I'm with, he's honest, and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I've ever experienced and I'm really happy that the universe brought us together."

Christina, who shares 9-year-old daughter Violet Madison Nash with her ex The Dream, said, "I do have the desire to have more children in the future, probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift."