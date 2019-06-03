He wanted an annulment. He got a divorce.

TMZ reports that 69 days after Nicolas Cage married Erika Koike in a quickie Las Vegas wedding, a Clark County, Nevada, judge has granted the exes a divorce.

Action Press / MediaPunch / BACKGRID / .

The Oscar winner wed the makeup artist on March 23. They were seen arguing as they applied for a marriage license minutes before they tied the knot, and were spotted fighting near the valet at the Bellagio hotel in Vegas just hours after the ceremony, TMZ has reported.

Nic filed for an annulment four days after the ceremony, claiming he was too intoxicated to grasp the fact he was marrying Erika. In documents seen by Us Weekly, Nic said he "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Erika] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage" and that "prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [they] were both drinking to the point of intoxication."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

He also accused her of fraud, alleging in the documents that Erika didn't tell him about some important things before he made her his bride. According to Nic, Erika left out "the full nature and extent of her criminal history" including "additional active criminal proceedings," and failed to share with him "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person."

In her response, which was filed a month later, Erika claimed the marriage was legitimate and asked for spousal support.

According to TMZ, the divorce documents -- a judge signed off on May 31 -- make it appear as though the annulment request was denied, which is why the actor had to accept a divorce instead. TMZ also reports that it's unclear if Erika is getting the spousal support she wanted.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Nic and Erika appear to have started dating nearly three years ago. They were photographed taking in Carrot Top's Las Vegas show in June 2016 not long after Nic and third wife Alice Kim separated. In May 2018, Nic and Erika were spotted in Beverly Hills together. Prior to that, Erika was photographed in Puerto Rico while Nic filmed a movie there.

Erika was Nic's fourth wife. He was previously married to Alice, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette.