Jennifer Lawrence is engaged, plus more celeb love life news for early February 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early February 2019, starting with one of our favorite leading ladies... Jennifer Lawrence and her live-in love, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, are engaged! Page Six reported on Feb. 5 that the Oscar winner "has been sharing the news with those closest to her." (Her rep also confirmed the engagement.) J.Law and her beau of less than a year sparked rumors that they'd gotten engaged when the actress was spotted sporting a "massive ring" during a recent dinner at Raoul's in New York City. "It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable," said a spy. "They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates!

