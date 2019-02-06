Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's off and on girlfriend Jen Harley is shredding him on Instagram for apparently canceling his Valentine's Day plans with his family for a TV show.

@tt_kittymeow / Instagram

"I'm sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person, etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine's Day so you can appear on a dating show bc you need the money that bad over your family…you're a joke," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "How did you better anything?"

She added, "You continue to put us back in the same position by doing the same things that put us there in the first place."

Jen has since taken the post down.

The "Jersey Shore" star and Jen, who share 10-month-old daughter Ariana, have had a roller coaster romance, to say the least. They both accused the other of abuse in the past.

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

Last month, he filed a formal police report for battery against Jen Harley for allegedly hurling an ashtray at his head during a New Year's Eve fight.

That police report was the second time authorities have gotten involved in Ronnie and Jen's relationship. According to multiple reports on Jan. 3, there was an alleged burglary at Jen's home, a break-in that apparently occurred hours after she and Ronnie broke up. Jen immediately began pointing the finger at Ronnie.

The house was apparently ransacked. TMZ said a flat-screen TV was smashed, as was a vase and glass frames. The burglar gained entry by kicking in one of the doors of the home. Although authorities didn't name Ronnie a suspect, Las Vegas Police said he is a "person of interest" in the break-in. Around that same time, Jen shared a video of Ronnie destroying her security camera.

Jen is trying to put a positive spin on Ronnie's decision to appear on a dating show, saying she won't let his absence ruin her Valentine's Day plans.

"If any of my friends don't have a date, I have an AMAZING day planned you can join me," she shared on Instagram Stories. "I was alone last vday to. So I'm really excited to do something special this year."

Ronnie has not responded to Jen's post.