Wow is right!

Three years after he proposed during a skydiving trip, Jenni "JWoww" Farley finally exchanged vows with longtime boyfriend Rogers Mathews in New Jersey on Oct. 18.

"I feel so fortunate to have married my best friend!" JWoww exclusively told In Touch, which broke the wedding news moments after the couple walked down the aisle.

She wore two dresses by Castle Couture on her big day.

Among the guests? Plenty of JWoww's former "Jersey Shore" co-stars including BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese, who served as bridesmaids according to social-media posts. Sammi Giancola was also in attendance, as were fellow reality stars Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter, who co-starred with the newlyweds on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" last year.

One old MTV castmate, however, was missing: "She invited everybody except Mike ["The Situation" Sorrentino]," Snooki told People a week before the nuptials. "Nobody talks to Mike."

The night before the wedding, JWoww, 29, and Roger, 40, celebrated with a big rehearsal dinner attended by friends and family including their 15-month-old daughter Meilani Mathews. Check out social-media photos from JWoww and Roger's wedding weekend here.