Chris Pratt hints he was nervous asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for Katherine's hand, plus more news

Chris Pratt hints he was nervous asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for Katherine's hand in marriage

Chris Pratt didn't pop the question to his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, without plenty of advance planning. That included getting a green light from Katherine's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger -- which sounds like it came with a little anxiety on Chris' part. Speaking to "Extra" over the weekend, Chris was told Arnold recently "sang his praises" in a separate chat with "Extra." "He sang? I would love to hear Arnold sing," Chris quipped. He then got a little more serious. "Well, you know, I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter's hand in marriage…it's inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous," he admitted. "But that's sort of the beauty of it, you know?" Chris and Katherine announced their engagement last month.

