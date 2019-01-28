The biggest celebrity love life stories of January 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in January 2019, starting with this adorable duo... Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Jan. 14 to announce that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he captioned a photo of himself embracing his wife-to-be as she gazes at her new engagement ring, which Jason Beverly Hills jeweler Jason Arasheben estimated is worth between $150K and $550K. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Celebrity weddings of 2018