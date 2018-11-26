Romance Retrospective

A timeline of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship

NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 17

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom finally made their red carpet debut... more than two and a half years after they started seeing each other! As their romance continues to heat up, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at their relationship timeline. Keep reading to see their love blossom...

RELATED: Katy Perry's biggest career moments

Up NextRomance Report
NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 17

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom finally made their red carpet debut... more than two and a half years after they started seeing each other! As their romance continues to heat up, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at their relationship timeline. Keep reading to see their love blossom...

RELATED: Katy Perry's biggest career moments

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries