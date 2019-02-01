Romance rumors hit Eric Dane and Dree Hemingway, plus more news

Romance rumors hit Eric Dane and Dree Hemingway

Eric Dane is moving on. Nearly two years after his ex, Rebecca Gayheart, filed for divorce, the "Grey's Anatomy" star stepped out for an afternoon coffee date this week with actress Dree Hemingway, whose great-grandfather is author Ernest Hemingway and mother is actress Mariel Hemingway. On Thursday, Jan. 31, Eric, 46, was spotted enjoying a long conversation outside Verve Coffee Roasters in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail. Photos of the two showed Dree, 31, looking engrossed by her date, who the Mail reports looked similarly eager to her every word. Eric and Rebecca had trouble long before they finally separated in 2017. Rebecca has since said that they're doing their "best" to coparent their daughters, but admitted, "it isn't easy."

