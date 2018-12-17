After Pete Davidson posted an apparent suicide threat on social media over the weekend, his ex Ariana Grande rushed to see him. But, according to a new report, he refused to see her.

Pete found out the "Thank U, Next" singer, who split with him in October, was on her way to NBC studios, where he was at the time, but "told his security to hold his ex-fiancee at bay when she arrived at the building," TMZ reported.

Pete worried many on Dec. 15 when he posted what appeared to be a suicide note on Instagram.

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last," he wrote before deleting his Instagram account. "All i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."

That post triggered Ariana to call Pete's pals as she began making her way to the "Saturday Night Live" studios. Once Ariana was there, she tweeted, "I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too."

Prior to his disturbing post, Pete praised Kanye West, who he had often been a critic of, for speaking out about mental health issues.

"I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this," Pete said. Many of Kanye's supporters called Pete a hypocrite because of his previous statements about Yeezy.

Pete did appear on "SNL" a few hours after his social media post, but he only introduced Miley Cyrus.