Jennifer Lawrence has a new boyfriend, plus more celeb love life updates for the first week of June 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early June 2018, starting with one of our favorite leading ladies: On June 5, Page Six reported that Jennifer Lawrence has been quietly dating Cooke Maroney, the director of New York City's Gladstone 64 art gallery, for a few weeks after her best friend, Laura Simpson, introduced them. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together," said a source. But soon, the lovebirds were snapped looking smitten during a PDA-packed outing in New York City. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

