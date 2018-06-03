Love is in the air for Joshua Jackson!

Around two years after splitting with Diane Kruger, his girlfriend of close to 10 years, the former "Dawson's Creek" star has finally found love again.

Gregory Pace / REX/Shutterstock

Joshua, 39, is dating TV host Alyssa Julya Smith, 31.

"It's been going on for several months now," a source confirmed to E! News on June 2.

Apparently, they've even been keeping up with their relationship long distance while Josh has been in New York City acting in "Children of a Lesser God" on Broadway.

Alyssa lives in Los Angeles, but was spotted hanging out with Josh on a cute date night in Central Park on June 2.

With the play recently ending, the insider claims that Josh " is expected" to be back on the West Coast more now.

Alyssa is an on-camera host for Cheddar TV, which streams financial news live.

Alluding to Christina Applegate's famous character from the 2004 movie "Anchorman," her Instagram bio reads, "Real-Life Veronica Corningstone News Anchor."

And, judging by Alyssa's steamy Instagram account, she also dabbles in swimsuit modeling.

☀️☀️☀️ #indiansummer A post shared by Alyssa Julya Smith (@alyssajulyasmith) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

When Josh and Diane called it quits back in 2016, he seemed to be on the struggle bus with dating because he wasn't used to the online shift.

"Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single," he told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show soon after the split. "Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right? There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no! We don't do that anymore.'"

Fortunately, it doesn't look like Josh will have to worry about swiping right for a while.