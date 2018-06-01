Split rumors hit Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, plus more news

Scott Disick tells partygoers he's single, gets cozy with mystery gal

Even Sofia Richie's dad, Lionel Richie, was finally getting more comfortable with his 19-year-old daughter's romance with 35-year-old Scott Disick, but Sofia seemed to be pretty far Scott's mind when he attended Kanye West's listening party in Wyoming on Thursday, May 31. TMZ posted a photo of Scott's hands under a mystery gal's jacket at the outdoor bash and reported he was telling folks he's single. He was reportedly drinking non-stop and appeared "wasted," according to the website. Scott and his new gal pal were spotted with their hands on each other during at least two of the new songs Kanye shared. Sofia, meanwhile, spent the evening back in Malibu. Scott and Sofia were spotted celebrating Scott's birthday together in to St. Barts just last weekend.

