Cynthia Nixon's decision to run for governor was a surprise to Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I didn't know she would seek a gubernatorial seat," Parker told reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival talk at Spring Studios Friday.

Parker and Nixon have been longtime friends - since they were 11! Both auditioning for roles since they were just kids. Because of this serendipity, the two became acquaintances well before becoming BFFs, as well as costars on HBO's "Sex and the City."

"I liked her. I always admired her," Parker explained. "I guess what I'm saying is I didn't know she would run for governor, but she's been an activist her entire life. She is incredibly bright. She loves this city. She's been involved in conversations about policy for many years."

Nixon did however reveal to Parker that she would be announcing her plans to run for governor a month before it was made public.

Parker added how she was "incredibly excited and proud of her. I think a competitor is always good. A challenger is good."

Parker continued, telling reporters that she feels her former costar and maybe future governor, is quite "energized" about the political race to come.