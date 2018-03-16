Celebri-Pets

Celebs and their pets in 2018

RC / BACKGRID 1 / 43

Dying to see some adorable pets? Check out the celebs who've been spotted with their furry friends this year, starting with Judge Judy. The TV legend was snapped enjoying a day out shopping with her dog in Beverly Hills on March 12. Keep reading for more celebs and their cute pets...

RELATED: Highest paid comedians

Up NextAwesome Dude
RC / BACKGRID 1 / 43

Dying to see some adorable pets? Check out the celebs who've been spotted with their furry friends this year, starting with Judge Judy. The TV legend was snapped enjoying a day out shopping with her dog in Beverly Hills on March 12. Keep reading for more celebs and their cute pets...

RELATED: Highest paid comedians

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries