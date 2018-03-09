Meghan Markle's girlfriends throw her a spa-themed bridal shower, plus more news

Inside Meghan Markle's bridal shower

Before she participated in an International Women's Day event this week, Meghan Markle indulged in a different kind of girl power. From Sunday, March 4 through Tuesday, March 6, Prince Harry's bride-to-be got together with some of her closest female friends for a spa-themed bridal shower at Soho Farmhouse, which is operated by the group behind Soho House. Located in the Oxfordshire countryside, the luxurious, five-star getaway spot -- a favorite of Meghan and Harry -- boasts amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, cottages, a "barn cinema," tennis courts, horseback riding options and a spa where the group of girls enjoyed some "pampering," according to an E! News source (via Elle). The friends who joined Meghan for the trip were mostly from her London circle; E! and Us reported the group included Lindsay Jill Roth, Heather Dorak and Misha Nonoo. Meghan's expected to have a "low-key," "co-ed" party outside of London in the near future in lieu of a traditional bachelorette bash.

RELATED: The biggest royal moments of 2017