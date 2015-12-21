Congrats are in order for Hugh Grant -- He's a father again for the fourth time.

Swedish newspaper Sundsvall Tinding is reporting that Hugh's girlfriend, Anna Aberstein, gave birth last week. Anna is a Swedish TV producer.

It's the second child that Hugh and Anna have together, as she gave birth to 3-year-old John in September 2012. John was actually Hugh's third child in 15 months.

All of Hugh's children are 4 years old or under.

The actor is relatively private about his personal life, rarely mentioning his children. However, after his third child, he said, "Everyone was right all these years, saying, 'Hugh, why don't you have some children? It changes your life.' Now that I have a child, it is life-changing. I recommend it. Get some."

In October, rumors circulated that Anna was with child when she was photographed with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Hugh's former flame Elizabeth Hurley recently praised Hugh for his parenting skills, but she is surprised that he now has four children.

"He was over 50 when he had all of them, so yeah it is surprising," he said. "But he is a good daddy, very good."

Although Hugh and Anna share children, neither of them have actually acknowledged that they are dating.

In 2014, he said, "We are very good friends and she's a very good mother."