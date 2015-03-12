Family first? Eh, not so much.

Kyle and Kim Richards, sisters and stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," are so badly at odds that their relationship is becoming beyond repair, according to a new report.

The sister's fragile relationship is pretty well documented on the Bravo realty show, but ever since Kim's pit bull attacked Kyle daughter in November, it's basically been crickets between the two of them.

Kim, though, has her own issues with Kyle.

"Kim feels betrayed by her sister because she feels fellow 'Housewife' Brandi Glanville has been more attentive to her struggles with substance abuse than Kyle," TMZ reported.

Kyle thinks this is all hogwash and that she and her husband, Mauricio "have been a driving force all along in trying to keep Kim sober," the website said, "and she feels Kim is using them as scapegoats to deflect responsibility for her addiction problems."

This one is going to get worse before it gets better... IF it gets better.