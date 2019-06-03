Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are reportedly giving their relationship another chance, plus more news

Are Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell back together?

When news of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell's split surfaced in December of last year, one insider told Us Weekly that the two remained friends. Now, a source tells Us the pair's friendship has blossomed into romance -- again. The insider says the actress and Victoria's Secret model, both 29, are officially back together, which would explain their recent dinner outing in Los Angeles. Kristen and Stella (who previously dated Miley Cyrus) were first spotted looking cozy with one another in January 2017. They moved in together a few months later but ended up splitting, hacing realized they'd "stopped seeing eye to eye and were living very different lives," according to an Us source. Kristen went on to date stylist Sara Dinkin before giving her relationship with Stella another try.

