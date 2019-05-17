We have a name! On Friday, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she and Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm West.

Kim announced the name on Instagram a week after their son was born via a surrogate. In addition to the name, she posted an image of the newborn in his crib alongside a text message she got from Kanye. "We are blessed beyond measure," he wrote. "We have everything we need."

The name reveal comes after several Internet detectives became convinced that Kim and Kanye were going to name their son "Bear" or "Teddy," pointing to several social media messages in which Kim used a teddy bear emoji.

Richard Young / REX/Shutterstock

Back in January when Kim announced that she and her husband were going to have a fourth child, a source told E! News, "Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and aspiring lawyer announced on May 10 that her newest son had arrived, tweeting, "He's here and he's perfect!" She added that he looked like her 16-month-old daughter Chicago.

"He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," Kim tweeted.

At the time of the birth, Psalm weighed 6 lb. 9 oz. Recently, Kim said he is the "most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."