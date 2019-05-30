Paris Jackson has marriage in mind when it comes to her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, according to a new report.

Page Six reported that Michael Jackson's daughter and her man are "talking marriage" and have "exchanged promise rings," indicating they plan to wed.

Paris and Gabriel are bandmates in their funky group, the Sound Flowers.

"They're not planning on getting married soon," the insider said, "but that's the longterm plan."

Judging by Paris's social media, the couple has been together for 13 months. Last month, on April 28, she posted several images with her man.

"Thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby," she wrote alongside the series of pics. "Can't wait for another trip around the sun."

They are often seen together, having recently performed at Davey Wayne's bar in Hollywood.

Gabriel has supported Paris over the past year, which has seen its fair share of ups and downs, from her alleged suicide attempt (something she called "lies lies lies") to the fallout from HBO's "Leaving Neverland," which alleged that her father had inappropriate relationships with underage boys.