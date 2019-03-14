Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged, plus more celeb love life news for mid-March 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2019, starting with one of our favorite power couples... Alex Rodriguez popped the question to Jennifer Lopez on the beach at Baker's Bay in the Bahamas on March 9. The duo took to Instagram to announce their engagement and to show off J.Lo's massive engagement ring. "She said yes," the former baseball star captioned one pic. The singer-actress shared the same shot, captioning it with several heart emojis. On March 12, Page Six reported that, according to a source, A-Rod actually spent seven months hunting down "the right ring" -- a 16-carat diamond sparkler from abroad that reportedly set him back $1.8 million. "He knew for a long time that he wanted to propose to Jennifer," said the insider. "He wanted to get it right. The proposal has been a long time coming, Alex knew she was the one and has been painstakingly planning everything. But when it came to the big moment, he didn't tell anyone, none of his friends or family. … He wanted it to be quiet and personal." Also on March 12, Alex took to his Instagram Story to gush about getting engaged and to thank his fans for their congratulatory words: "There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings. Gratitude. Excitement. And just … joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations," he wrote. But not everyone was thrilled for the power couple….

