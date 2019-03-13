When Luke Perry's tragic death was announced on March 4, the world learned the beloved and private actor was engaged to be married and that his fiancée was among the loved ones who were by his side when he passed away at a Los Angeles hospital days five days after suffering a massive stroke.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Now comes more sad news: The "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" star, 52, and the woman he loved, actress-turned-therapist Wendy Madison Bauer, 44, were planning to marry this summer.

TMZ reports that the couple had printed save-the-date cards for their nuptials. Their wedding was set to take place in L.A. on Aug. 17.

TMZ shared an image of the elegant cards, which are dark gray with gold lettering and have a 1920s-era/"Great Gatsby"-inspired vibe.

Snap/REX/Shutterstock

It's unclear when Luke and his fiancée -- who has a marriage and family therapy practice in Beverly Hills and Tarzana, California -- got engaged, but Madison recently revealed to People magazine that they had been a couple for more than 11 years.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support," Wendy told the magazine in a statement following Luke's death. "The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time."

CHRIS DELMAS / AFP/Getty Images

She continued, "The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed."

This would have been Luke's second marriage. He and first wife Minnie Sharp, the mother of his two children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18, split in 2003 after a decade of marriage. They remained friends and co-parents over the years.