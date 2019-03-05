Luke Perry was incredible private. In fact, until his shocking death on March 4 following a massive stroke days earlier, fans of the "Riverdale" star and "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum didn't even know he was engaged.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The world learned that Luke had a fiancée when his rep mentioned her in a statement confirming his death, revealing that the actor's love, Wendy Madison Bauer, was one of the people by his side when he passed away.

It turns out that Wendy is a former actress-turned-therapist.

Wendy, 44, has her own marriage and family therapy practice in Beverly Hills and Tarzana, California. According to her LinkedIn page, Page Six reports, she specializes in working with adults, teens and couples who suffer from anxiety.

CHRIS DELMAS / AFP/Getty Images

On her Psychology Today page, Wendy -- who's been in practice for nine years, got her graduate degree at Antioch University Los Angeles and is currently pursuing a doctorate in psychoanalysis -- explains that she works "primarily with adults and teens who are experiencing depression, anxiety, panic attacks, grief, self-injury, low self-esteem, relationship issues, gender dysphoria, psychosis, and life transitions. I particularly enjoy helping teens and young adults tackle their difficulties so they can develop into confident and self-reliant individuals."

She previously worked in the entertainment industry for 12 years after graduating from LSU, she said on her website, as reported by Heavy.com.

According to IMDB, Wendy's acting credits -- she performed under the name Madison Bauer -- included small roles on shows like "House," "The Mentalist" and "Crash."

Snap/REX/Shutterstock

It's unclear how she and Luke met or when they started dating or got engaged, though they were photographed on a red carpet together at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2017.

Luke and first wife Minnie Sharp, the mother of his two adult children, divorced in 2003 after a decade of marriage.

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," reads a statement from his rep released on March 4. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."