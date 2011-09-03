Nice way to start September!

Superstar music producer Mark Ronson wed model-actress Josephine de la Baume in Aix de Provence, France on Saturday.

Photos at the Daily Mail reveal that the bride and groom were equally stylish for the big day: Ronson, 35, looked sharp in a candy-striped suit and Ray-Bans, while De la Baume, 26, wore a low-cut, custom-designed Zac Posen wedding gown with cropped veil.

Among the stars in attendance for the two-day affair that took place near the bride's home town: Kate Moss, singer Lily Allen, Ronson's designer sister Charlotte Ronson and supermodel Irina Lazareanu.

Ronson began dating De la Baume in 2009; she appeared in his 2010 music video for "The Bike Song." They announced their engagement in February 2011.

Although he lived much of his life in the U.S., the Grammy-winning Ronson -- who worked with the late Amy Winehouse on 2007's "Back to Black" album -- hails from a prominent British family.

The son of socialite/writer Ann Dexter-Jones and real estate mogul Laurence Ronson, Mark is the eldest of three children, including 33-year-old fashion designer Charlotte and her twin sister, DJ Samantha Ronson. His stepfather is Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones.