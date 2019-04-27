Idris Elba has tied the knot with model Sabrina Dhowre.

According to British Vogue, they made it official in Morocco on Friday after exchanging vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

"Congratulations to newlyweds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019," British Vogue wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the bride and the groom. "Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech."

The "Sexiest Man Alive" wore a custom suit by Ozwald Boateng. The bride, meanwhile, donned a white off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown.

Reports indicate the couple had a lavish "colors of the Souk"-themed dinner reception, which included fire dancers, the night before the wedding at the Amanjena hotel. They're expected to follow up the nuptials with an all-white festival-themed party at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Saturday.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

Idris and Sabrina got engaged more than a year ago at a screening of "Yardie," which he directed.

He previously said proposing was the most "nerve wracking" thing he's ever done.

Of his now-wife, he told People last year, "[We] have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think."