HGTV design star Christina Anstead is getting her fitness on during her pregnancy and documenting her Sunday workout on Instagram.

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

"Thousand steps workout with the hubby @ant_anstead 💙☀️ #SundayFunday #17Weeks," she captioned a photo revealing her second trimester baby bump in workout gear.

The newlywed -- who still hosts "Flip or Flop" with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and will soon debut her new HGTV show, "Christina on the Coast" -- also took to her Instagram Story to share some sped-up footage of herself and Ant, who hosts "Wheeler Dealers," climbing the steps, which are located in Laguna Beach, California. (Though the location has been dubbed "Thousand Steps Beach," the staircase that inspired its name reportedly features more like 218 steps.)

Ant posted the same image, captioning his, "The weekend of deserved chilling with wifey continues..... 😎. We hit the Laguna Thousand steps HARD. 😳 And now onto Dana point for breakfast (in Agnus 🇩🇪 of course!) 😍❤️🔥🔥🙏🏻🇬🇧🇺🇸 ."

The British care restoration expert, 40, also shared a cheeky -- pun intended -- video on his own Instagram Story of himself walking up the steps behind his leggings-clad wife, whom he married in December. As he pans up to her bottom, he quips, "This view is amazing."

@ant_anstead / Instagram

Christina and Ant's baby is due in September. She shares two kids -- Brayden, 3, and Taylor, 8 -- with ex-husband Tarek. Ant, 40, shares two kids -- Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15 -- with ex-wife Louise.

On March 26, Christina posted a photo of herself at 15 weeks pregnant and told fans about her "brutal" first trimester. "Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it's my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄) lol... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me," she wrote on Instagram.

"Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs.... anyways I'm officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it's here. Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual 😜. We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I'm officially 15 weeks now ♥️."