Just a few days after announcing her pregnancy, "Flip or Flip" star Christina Anstead is opening up about her tough first trimester.

"Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!!," she captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday. "Maybe it's my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol."

The reality TV star acknowledged that her pregnancies with children Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, may have been bad, but maybe she simply forgot.

Regardless, this pregnancy "blindsided" her, adding she's experienced "nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions."

Newlyweds Christina and Ant Anstead announced on Instagram on March 22 that they were expecting a child in September.

In Tuesday's Instagram picture, Christina's baby bump was just starting to show.

"I'm officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it's here," Christina wrote. "Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual."

Ant, who hosts "Wheeler Dealers," also has two kids -- Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15 -- from his first marriage.

Christina and Ant married in a romantic ceremony at their home on Dec. 22 after dating for nearly two years.

Christina, who's 15 weeks along, said noted that she and Ant found out they were expecting just after their honeymoon.